AUTHOR Salman Rushdie is suffering from severed nerves and a damaged liver after he was stabbed on stage during a lecture Friday.



Hadi Matar, 24, allegedly attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced at a summer literature festival at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater in western New York.





What is the world coming too, we ask ourselves the same awful people out there



It is not looking good for Salman - expected to an eye as well - at least for now he is alive.



it was always on the cards he would be 'got at' at some point!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19496636/novelist-salman-rushdie-chautauqua-stabbed/





