Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 13, 2022, 10:27:39 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Third League game of the season coming up.  (Read 97 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 687


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:29:36 PM »
And still the squad is thread bare.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 163


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:46:44 PM »
Yes Bill everyone is aware of that apart from the manager, recruitment team and chairman.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 687


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:56:45 PM »
Im sure they are aware of it but they dont seem to be getting very far.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 163


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:32:27 PM »
They can't be trying too hard then if that's the case. cry
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 678


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:42:47 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1558021254577377282

 :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 748


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:54:26 AM »
you keep them right plaz.....:like:

stay loyal stay calm



OH WILDER SAID

UTB!
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 163


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:27:48 AM »
Alex Mowatt, season long loan. It must be working Billy lad, Chris and Steve must be browsing and taking on board your pearls of wisdom :bc:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 