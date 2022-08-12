Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Third League game of the season coming up.
Bill Buxton
« on: Today at 02:29:36 PM »
And still the squad is thread bare.
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:46:44 PM »
Yes Bill everyone is aware of that apart from the manager, recruitment team and chairman.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:56:45 PM »
Im sure they are aware of it but they dont seem to be getting very far.
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:32:27 PM »
They can't be trying too hard then if that's the case. cry
