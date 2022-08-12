Welcome,
August 12, 2022
Third League game of the season coming up.
Author
Topic: Third League game of the season coming up.
Bill Buxton
Third League game of the season coming up.
And still the squad is thread bare.
Robbso
Re: Third League game of the season coming up.
Yes Bill everyone is aware of that apart from the manager, recruitment team and chairman.
