Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2022, 08:01:05 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chris Wilder on defensive shuffling  (Read 27 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 735


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:52:02 AM »
and experimenting and making the most of Dael Fry's strengths


After last week's shocker from the defense, i don't think any of them could complain if dropped including the keeper - that said Roberts fucked up mid-week - so not a good week for boro keepers but all keepers have the odd clanger type games - so you move on in that respect.

If Fry is not in for Sheff U over Bola that will surprise me.



i think Wilder wants this lad from Hull - so i guess it's a fight and wait for your place Dael or both manager and player have a chat.. I rate him but he won't want a squad number - so let us see how this one plays out - i can see him leaving or wanting to leave unless he is a 1st team starter in any 3 at the back


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-defensive-shuffling-experimenting-24730437
 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 