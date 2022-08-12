headset

Chris Wilder on defensive shuffling





After last week's shocker from the defense, i don't think any of them could complain if dropped including the keeper - that said Roberts fucked up mid-week - so not a good week for boro keepers but all keepers have the odd clanger type games - so you move on in that respect.



If Fry is not in for Sheff U over Bola that will surprise me.







i think Wilder wants this lad from Hull - so i guess it's a fight and wait for your place Dael or both manager and player have a chat.. I rate him but he won't want a squad number - so let us see how this one plays out - i can see him leaving or wanting to leave unless he is a 1st team starter in any 3 at the back





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/chris-wilder-defensive-shuffling-experimenting-24730437

and experimenting and making the most of Dael Fry's strengths