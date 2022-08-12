headset

Its time to pension off the League Cup. Championship clubs « on: Today at 06:22:48 AM »





The League Cup is the most under threat of England's major competitions



Domination from the Premier League elite in last decade has hurt the cup



Championship clubs are struggling to compete and are fielding weakened sides



Attendances are also being hit, with first-team stars not featuring this season



It may be time to reform the competition without the Premier League teams











despite the fact we've won it - im starting to think it might need ditching



even championship clubs including boro now field weakened teams



it's not until deep into it - do teams including the big boys put strong teams out



maybe a revamp or time to remove it..



the article rings alot of truth with the stats and facts







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11103597/MATT-BARLOW-time-pension-League-Cup-DITCH-Premier-League-teams.html

