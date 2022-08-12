play weakened teams and don't care if they lose, so let's have a rethink and DITCH Premier League teams
The League Cup is the most under threat of England's major competitions
Domination from the Premier League elite in last decade has hurt the cup
Championship clubs are struggling to compete and are fielding weakened sides
Attendances are also being hit, with first-team stars not featuring this season
It may be time to reform the competition without the Premier League teams
despite the fact we've won it - im starting to think it might need ditching
even championship clubs including boro now field weakened teams
it's not until deep into it - do teams including the big boys put strong teams out
maybe a revamp or time to remove it..
the article rings alot of truth with the stats and factshttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11103597/MATT-BARLOW-time-pension-League-Cup-DITCH-Premier-League-teams.html