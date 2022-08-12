Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2022
Its time to pension off the League Cup. Championship clubs
Today at 06:22:48 AM
play weakened teams and don't care if they lose, so let's have a rethink and DITCH Premier League teams


The League Cup is the most under threat of England's major competitions
 
Domination from the Premier League elite in last decade has hurt the cup

Championship clubs are struggling to compete and are fielding weakened sides

Attendances are also being hit, with first-team stars not featuring this season

It may be time to reform the competition without the Premier League teams





despite the fact we've won it  - im starting to think it might need ditching

even championship clubs including boro now field weakened teams

it's not until deep into it - do teams including the big boys put strong teams out

maybe a revamp or time to remove it..

the article rings alot of truth with the stats and facts



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11103597/MATT-BARLOW-time-pension-League-Cup-DITCH-Premier-League-teams.html
