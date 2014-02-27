Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 12, 2022, 11:53:24 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing (Read 313 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 732
The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:26 AM »
Many of us realised some time ago that this was were they were heading..
They are starting to break cover now
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1557439495187881984
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 823
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:38:56 PM »
Harriet Harperson has been promoting sex with children for a long time.
Now she's investigating Boris's 'ethics'.
Some people even consider voting for her
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 161
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:33:45 AM »
Fucking hell
Another load of bollocks concocted by the daily mail without any evidence whatsoever. And to be fair, even they didn't make such a ridiculous comment
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 802
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:26:48 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 09:33:45 AM
Fucking hell
Another load of bollocks concocted by the daily mail without any evidence whatsoever. And to be fair, even they didn't make such a ridiculous comment
Bernie's take on it did make me larf
Look out! Here comes, 'Oh, you think sex with children is funny do you, Bob?'
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 823
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:57:46 AM »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/comment/10653944/The-right-to-sleep-with-children-was-one-civil-liberty-that-NCCL-supported.html
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 823
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:58:22 AM »
...and again
https://www.itv.com/news/story/2014-02-27/patricia-hewitt-apologises-over-paedophile-group
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 161
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:04:37 AM »
Patricia Hewitt is not Harriot Harmen who refused to apologise because she didn't have anything to do with PIE or whatever they were called. She wasn't even there until 2 years after that vile piece of shit was claiming the age of consent should be lowered to 10.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 823
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:23:48 AM »
Here's a statement released by Ms Harman when legal officer for NCCL
In NCCLs official response to the Governments plans to reform sex laws, dubbed a Lolitas Charter, it suggested reducing the age of consent and argued that childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage. It claimed that children can suffer more from having to retell their experiences in court or the press.
Sounds like a paedophile apologist to me.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 161
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:37:14 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 01:38:56 PM
Harriet Harperson has been promoting sex with children for a long time.
Now she's investigating Boris's 'ethics'.
Some people even consider voting for her
You obviously have proof so why don't you go public instead of hiding behind an anonymous username on the Internet. It will be good to get her off the streets given what you know
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 823
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:05:58 PM »
I've just posted it.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 161
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:14:14 PM »
No you haven't
Harriet Harperson has been promoting sex with children for a long time.
It's bollocks, no proof whatsoever, you're like a pound shop Alex Jones without the balls to reveal yourself.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 823
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:20:31 PM »
childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage seems pretty promotional to me.
Would you mind posting up your name and address so that we can be sure you're not a Netto Nonce? If you have the balls, that is.
nb: Or are you just asking me to reveal myself
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:24:21 PM by Rutters
»
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 161
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:48:26 PM »
Strange train of thought
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 823
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 04:10:06 PM »
For you, it probably is
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 563
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:55:12 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 02:48:26 PM
Strange train of thought
You know what Robbso, my Auld Fella was in the Education system back in the day, and helped whistle-blow on the "Cleveland Child Abuse" scandal of the 80's. Sadly reading some of the opinions and "links" to prove their cases on here, it saddens me and would break my Auld Fella's heart to realise that nearly 40 years on nothing has been learned!
Logged
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 153
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:36:02 PM »
Wasn't the Cleveland thing found to be incorrect IIRC? Recall it all but was a long time ago.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 161
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:48:08 PM »
Basically yes, doctors Wyatt and Higgs were championing some new form of detecting child abuse, or in reality making false accusations against hundreds of parents, families were split up, parents vilified and the whole area tarnished to this day. Mackams still think it's funny to call us nappy rippers.
I knew a family who's toddler fell off his pushbike and went to hospital, he was taken away from his parents because one or both of those twats identified some of the bruising as child abuse. Mother had a breakdown, the dad had to move away and they ended up getting divorced. The lad was returned to the family weeks later, no charges were ever brought.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 563
Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:07:25 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 09:48:08 PM
Basically yes, doctors Wyatt and Higgs were championing some new form of detecting child abuse, or in reality making false accusations against hundreds of parents, families were split up, parents vilified and the whole area tarnished to this day. Mackams still think it's funny to call us nappy rippers.
I knew a family who's toddler fell off his pushbike and went to hospital, he was taken away from his parents because one or both of those twats identified some of the bruising as child abuse. Mother had a breakdown, the dad had to move away and they ended up getting divorced. The lad was returned to the family weeks later, no charges were ever brought.
They used a technique called "Anal Reflex Dialation" (sp). that was discredited during WWII as a way of detecting friends of Dorothy. My Auld Fella took reports to our GP who diagnosed bad diet leading to severe constipation.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...