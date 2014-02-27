Bernie

Posts: 7 732 The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 AM »



They are starting to break cover now



https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1557439495187881984 Many of us realised some time ago that this was were they were heading..They are starting to break cover now Logged

Rutters

Posts: 823 Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:38:56 PM »



Now she's investigating Boris's 'ethics'.



Some people even consider voting for her Harriet Harperson has been promoting sex with children for a long time.Now she's investigating Boris's 'ethics'.Some people even consider voting for her Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 161 Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:33:45 AM » Another load of bollocks concocted by the daily mail without any evidence whatsoever. And to be fair, even they didn't make such a ridiculous comment Fucking hellAnother load of bollocks concocted by the daily mail without any evidence whatsoever. And to be fair, even they didn't make such a ridiculous comment Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 161 Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:04:37 AM » Patricia Hewitt is not Harriot Harmen who refused to apologise because she didn't have anything to do with PIE or whatever they were called. She wasn't even there until 2 years after that vile piece of shit was claiming the age of consent should be lowered to 10. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 823 Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:23:48 AM » Here's a statement released by Ms Harman when legal officer for NCCL



In NCCLs official response to the Governments plans to reform sex laws, dubbed a Lolitas Charter, it suggested reducing the age of consent and argued that childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage. It claimed that children can suffer more from having to retell their experiences in court or the press.



Sounds like a paedophile apologist to me. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 161 Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:37:14 AM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 01:38:56 PM



Now she's investigating Boris's 'ethics'.



Some people even consider voting for her

Harriet Harperson has been promoting sex with children for a long time.Now she's investigating Boris's 'ethics'.Some people even consider voting for her

You obviously have proof so why don't you go public instead of hiding behind an anonymous username on the Internet. It will be good to get her off the streets given what you know You obviously have proof so why don't you go public instead of hiding behind an anonymous username on the Internet. It will be good to get her off the streets given what you know Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 161 Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:14:14 PM »

Harriet Harperson has been promoting sex with children for a long time.

It's bollocks, no proof whatsoever, you're like a pound shop Alex Jones without the balls to reveal yourself.

No you haven'tHarriet Harperson has been promoting sex with children for a long time.It's bollocks, no proof whatsoever, you're like a pound shop Alex Jones without the balls to reveal yourself. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 823 Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:20:31 PM »



Would you mind posting up your name and address so that we can be sure you're not a Netto Nonce? If you have the balls, that is.





nb: Or are you just asking me to reveal myself childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage seems pretty promotional to me.Would you mind posting up your name and address so that we can be sure you're not a Netto Nonce? If you have the balls, that is.nb: Or are you just asking me to reveal myself « Last Edit: Today at 02:24:21 PM by Rutters » Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 563 Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:55:12 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 02:48:26 PM

Strange train of thought

You know what Robbso, my Auld Fella was in the Education system back in the day, and helped whistle-blow on the "Cleveland Child Abuse" scandal of the 80's. Sadly reading some of the opinions and "links" to prove their cases on here, it saddens me and would break my Auld Fella's heart to realise that nearly 40 years on nothing has been learned! You know what Robbso, my Auld Fella was in the Education system back in the day, and helped whistle-blow on the "Cleveland Child Abuse" scandal of the 80's. Sadly reading some of the opinions and "links" to prove their cases on here, it saddens me and would break my Auld Fella's heart to realise that nearly 40 years on nothing has been learned! Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 161 Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:48:08 PM » Basically yes, doctors Wyatt and Higgs were championing some new form of detecting child abuse, or in reality making false accusations against hundreds of parents, families were split up, parents vilified and the whole area tarnished to this day. Mackams still think it's funny to call us nappy rippers.



I knew a family who's toddler fell off his pushbike and went to hospital, he was taken away from his parents because one or both of those twats identified some of the bruising as child abuse. Mother had a breakdown, the dad had to move away and they ended up getting divorced. The lad was returned to the family weeks later, no charges were ever brought. Logged