Bernie

« on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 AM »



They are starting to break cover now



https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1557439495187881984 Many of us realised some time ago that this was were they were heading..They are starting to break cover now Logged

Rutters

Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:38:56 PM »



Now she's investigating Boris's 'ethics'.



Some people even consider voting for her Harriet Harperson has been promoting sex with children for a long time.Now she's investigating Boris's 'ethics'.Some people even consider voting for her Logged

Robbso

Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:33:45 AM » Another load of bollocks concocted by the daily mail without any evidence whatsoever. And to be fair, even they didn't make such a ridiculous comment Fucking hellAnother load of bollocks concocted by the daily mail without any evidence whatsoever. And to be fair, even they didn't make such a ridiculous comment

Robbso

Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:04:37 AM » Patricia Hewitt is not Harriot Harmen who refused to apologise because she didn't have anything to do with PIE or whatever they were called. She wasn't even there until 2 years after that vile piece of shit was claiming the age of consent should be lowered to 10.

Rutters

Re: The Left trying to legitimise Noncing « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:23:48 AM » Here's a statement released by Ms Harman when legal officer for NCCL



In NCCL’s official response to the Government’s plans to reform sex laws, dubbed a “Lolita’s Charter”, it suggested reducing the age of consent and argued that “childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage”. It claimed that children can suffer more from having to retell their experiences in court or the press.



Sounds like a paedophile apologist to me. Logged