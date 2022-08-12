Welcome,
August 12, 2022, 08:00:47 AM
I think McNair is off
Author
Topic: I think McNair is off (Read 181 times)
kippers
Posts: 3 361
I think McNair is off
Yesterday
at 09:32:31 AM »
Giving the captaincy to a new boy last night.
That says something is up to me.
John Theone
Posts: 548
Re: I think McNair is off
Yesterday
at 04:23:37 PM »
It says he was playing to get his match fitness up and was going to be subbed.
See how Smith performed in a leadership role
Nothing to see here - move along
headset
Posts: 5 735
Re: I think McNair is off
Today
at 06:37:41 AM »
we can't lose McNair FFS - what about the Wilder song its the new match day anthem until he gets the sack
the will be a Paddy stays campaign if he goes - a go fund me page will be set up
OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR!!!
