Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2022, 08:00:47 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: I think McNair is off  (Read 181 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 361


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:32:31 AM »
Giving the captaincy to a new boy last night.
That says something is up to me.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 548



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:23:37 PM »
It says he was playing to get his match fitness up and was going to be subbed.

See how Smith performed in a leadership role

Nothing to see here - move along
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 735


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:37:41 AM »
we can't lose McNair FFS - what about the Wilder song its the new match day anthem until he gets the sack


the will be a Paddy stays campaign if he goes - a go fund me page will be set up


OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR!!!   monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 