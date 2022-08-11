Welcome,
August 11, 2022, 06:27:38 PM
I think McNair is off
Author
Topic: I think McNair is off (Read 94 times)
kippers
I think McNair is off
Today
at 09:32:31 AM »
Giving the captaincy to a new boy last night.
That says something is up to me.
John Theone
Re: I think McNair is off
Today
at 04:23:37 PM »
It says he was playing to get his match fitness up and was going to be subbed.
See how Smith performed in a leadership role
Nothing to see here - move along
