Author Topic: I think McNair is off  (Read 94 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
« on: Today at 09:32:31 AM »
Giving the captaincy to a new boy last night.
That says something is up to me.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:23:37 PM »
It says he was playing to get his match fitness up and was going to be subbed.

See how Smith performed in a leadership role

Nothing to see here - move along
