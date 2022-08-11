Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2022
Author Topic: BLUE CAMP - targets De Jong and Aubameyang  (Read 14 times)
« on: Today at 05:43:08 AM »
to hold crunch talks with Barcelona as double exit nears


CHELSEA targets Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are in crunch talks with Barcelona to sort out their futures


that will liven things up in the premier league if Chelsea lands them 2.....


he pissed about at Arsenal Aubameyany but is still a top finisher that will improve the cockney bastards if they land him and the other lad from Barca

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19476003/chelsea-de-jong-aubameyang-transfer-barcelona-talks/
