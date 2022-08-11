headset

BLUE CAMP - targets De Jong and Aubameyang





CHELSEA targets Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are in crunch talks with Barcelona to sort out their futures





that will liven things up in the premier league if Chelsea lands them 2.....





he pissed about at Arsenal Aubameyany but is still a top finisher that will improve the cockney bastards if they land him and the other lad from Barca



