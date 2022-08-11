Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Mendy Rape Rap - Benjamin Mendy
« on: August 11, 2022, 05:29:24 AM »
jury asked if they personally know 5 Man City players at Prem stars rape case



POTENTIAL jurors sitting in Benjamin Mendy's rape case were today asked whether they have connections to five Premiere League players.

Mendy, 28, is accused of ten offences in total against seven women.


it looks like his trial is about to start - charged with 8 rapes on 7 women - he will have to be Houdini to get away with those charges you would have thought.


nonce in waiting or a free man we will soon find out!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19474507/benjamin-mendy-jury-man-city-players-rape-case/
« Reply #1 on: August 11, 2022, 09:31:30 AM »
The problem with rape cases is that most rapes happen in the presence of only two people.

He says she consented, she says she didn't. The frightening prospect ids of a man being convicted on no more than the testimony of a women.

The only exception to this is Statutory Rape. If a man has sex with an underage girl, it's rape whether she consented or not.

If a woman has sex with an underage boy, it's a 'romp'.
« Reply #2 on: August 11, 2022, 10:59:55 AM »
In all historical sex cases it depends if your lawyer is better than the cops lawyer, which is why only B or C list celebs have been prosecuted.

In this case, it's not historical, so I guess there is evidence and police reports.
« Reply #3 on: August 11, 2022, 11:03:55 AM »
Quote from: headset on August 11, 2022, 05:29:24 AM
jury asked if they personally know 5 Man City players at Prem stars rape case



POTENTIAL jurors sitting in Benjamin Mendy's rape case were today asked whether they have connections to five Premiere League players.

Mendy, 28, is accused of ten offences in total against seven women.


it looks like his trial is about to start - charged with 8 rapes on 7 women - he will have to be Houdini to get away with those charges you would have thought.


nonce in waiting or a free man we will soon find out!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19474507/benjamin-mendy-jury-man-city-players-rape-case/

Why do you say "Nonce in waiting"? Are the alleged victims under 16?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:42:23 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 11, 2022, 11:03:55 AM
Quote from: headset on August 11, 2022, 05:29:24 AM
jury asked if they personally know 5 Man City players at Prem stars rape case



POTENTIAL jurors sitting in Benjamin Mendy's rape case were today asked whether they have connections to five Premiere League players.

Mendy, 28, is accused of ten offences in total against seven women.


it looks like his trial is about to start - charged with 8 rapes on 7 women - he will have to be Houdini to get away with those charges you would have thought.


nonce in waiting or a free man we will soon find out!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19474507/benjamin-mendy-jury-man-city-players-rape-case/

Why do you say "Nonce in waiting"? Are the alleged victims under 16?

agreed

technically it is under 16s....


for me though all sex offenders are nonces the (r43 lot) = not on normal courtyard exercise = nonce
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:59:20 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on August 11, 2022, 09:31:30 AM
convicted on no more than the testimony of a women.



Really? I mean fucking really?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:05:20 AM »
Most rape cases rely on testimony only.

Unless there is video evidence or physical injury, what else could there be? You can prove that sex took place but how can you prove if it was consentual or not?

It usually comes down to who the jury find most plausible and believable.

That's not 'evidence', it's a subjective opinion. An opinion which could lead to a man (onkly men ) losing his liberty for 19 years
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:26:58 PM »
It's the way you word it Rutters!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:04:39 PM »
Because it's true, there're lots of men convicted on testimony alone.

At least you haven't resorted to abuse, name-calling and threats. Which I thank you for.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:20:20 PM »
I'd say you're more of an apologist than a sympathiser

 charles

As I said, dunb, see you tomorrow, if you're allowed out rava
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:05:11 PM »
I'd rather be dumb than dunb with anger issues.
