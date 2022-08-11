headset

Mendy Rape Rap - Benjamin Mendy « on: August 11, 2022, 05:29:24 AM »







POTENTIAL jurors sitting in Benjamin Mendy's rape case were today asked whether they have connections to five Premiere League players.



Mendy, 28, is accused of ten offences in total against seven women.





it looks like his trial is about to start - charged with 8 rapes on 7 women - he will have to be Houdini to get away with those charges you would have thought.





nonce in waiting or a free man we will soon find out!





Rutters

Re: Mendy Rape Rap - Benjamin Mendy « Reply #1 on: August 11, 2022, 09:31:30 AM » The problem with rape cases is that most rapes happen in the presence of only two people.



He says she consented, she says she didn't. The frightening prospect ids of a man being convicted on no more than the testimony of a women.



The only exception to this is Statutory Rape. If a man has sex with an underage girl, it's rape whether she consented or not.



If a woman has sex with an underage boy, it's a 'romp'. Logged

kippers

Re: Mendy Rape Rap - Benjamin Mendy « Reply #2 on: August 11, 2022, 10:59:55 AM » In all historical sex cases it depends if your lawyer is better than the cops lawyer, which is why only B or C list celebs have been prosecuted.



In this case, it's not historical, so I guess there is evidence and police reports. Logged

Bernie

Why do you say "Nonce in waiting"? Are the alleged victims under 16? Why do you say "Nonce in waiting"? Are the alleged victims under 16? Logged

headset

agreed



technically it is under 16s....





for me though all sex offenders are nonces the (r43 lot) = not on normal courtyard exercise = nonce







Rutters

Re: Mendy Rape Rap - Benjamin Mendy « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:05:20 AM » Most rape cases rely on testimony only.



Unless there is video evidence or physical injury, what else could there be? You can prove that sex took place but how can you prove if it was consentual or not?



It usually comes down to who the jury find most plausible and believable.



That's not 'evidence', it's a subjective opinion. An opinion which could lead to a man (onkly men ) losing his liberty for 19 years Logged