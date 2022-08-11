Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2022, 09:59:06 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Mendy Rape Rap - Benjamin Mendy  (Read 41 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 722


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:29:24 AM »
jury asked if they personally know 5 Man City players at Prem stars rape case



POTENTIAL jurors sitting in Benjamin Mendy's rape case were today asked whether they have connections to five Premiere League players.

Mendy, 28, is accused of ten offences in total against seven women.


it looks like his trial is about to start - charged with 8 rapes on 7 women - he will have to be Houdini to get away with those charges you would have thought.


nonce in waiting or a free man we will soon find out!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19474507/benjamin-mendy-jury-man-city-players-rape-case/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 808


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:31:30 AM »
The problem with rape cases is that most rapes happen in the presence of only two people.

He says she consented, she says she didn't. The frightening prospect ids of a man being convicted on no more than the testimony of a women.

The only exception to this is Statutory Rape. If a man has sex with an underage girl, it's rape whether she consented or not.

If a woman has sex with an underage boy, it's a 'romp'.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 