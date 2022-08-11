headset

Mendy Rape Rap - Benjamin Mendy







POTENTIAL jurors sitting in Benjamin Mendy's rape case were today asked whether they have connections to five Premiere League players.



Mendy, 28, is accused of ten offences in total against seven women.





it looks like his trial is about to start - charged with 8 rapes on 7 women - he will have to be Houdini to get away with those charges you would have thought.





nonce in waiting or a free man we will soon find out!





