Author Topic: Mendy Rape Rap - Benjamin Mendy  (Read 14 times)
jury asked if they personally know 5 Man City players at Prem stars rape case



POTENTIAL jurors sitting in Benjamin Mendy's rape case were today asked whether they have connections to five Premiere League players.

Mendy, 28, is accused of ten offences in total against seven women.


it looks like his trial is about to start - charged with 8 rapes on 7 women - he will have to be Houdini to get away with those charges you would have thought.


nonce in waiting or a free man we will soon find out!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19474507/benjamin-mendy-jury-man-city-players-rape-case/
