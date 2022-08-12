a lot of it is above my pay grade
at present according to this report.... its not good news as such from the government
OUT OF SIGHT Downing Streets energy crisis summit offered cash-strapped Brits no answer
A DOWNING Street summit with energy bosses yesterday offered little hope for hard-up Brits.
Lame duck PM Boris Johnson even said he would spare the firms further taxes if it were up to him.
5k bills is probably taking it to the extreme, but that kind of bill for some is naughty whatever take-home pay you get.https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19487005/energy-crisis-summit-britain-hot-air/