headset

Offline



Posts: 5 735





Posts: 5 735 How fatcat energy bosses will bank a staggering £15 MILLION « on: Yesterday at 05:22:47 AM »







IT is High Noon for the energy fatcats today as they drag their expensively-dressed behinds into showdown talks with the Chancellor





it is going to take some sorting out - which i doubt will see prices reduced overnight ... in order to help the/any needy out there -





https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19475941/energy-bosses-cost-of-living-crisis/















https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19475941/energy-bosses-cost-of-living-crisis/ as terrified hard-up Brits choose heating or eating /IT is High Noon for the energy fatcats today as they drag their expensively-dressed behinds into showdown talks with the Chancellorit is going to take some sorting out - which i doubt will see prices reduced overnight ... in order to help the/any needy out there - Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 735





Posts: 5 735 Re: How fatcat energy bosses will bank a staggering £15 MILLION « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:07:46 AM »





at present according to this report.... its not good news as such from the government





OUT OF SIGHT Downing Streets energy crisis summit offered cash-strapped Brits no answer







A DOWNING Street summit with energy bosses yesterday offered little hope for hard-up Brits.



Lame duck PM Boris Johnson even said he would spare the firms further taxes if it were up to him.







5k bills is probably taking it to the extreme, but that kind of bill for some is naughty whatever take-home pay you get.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19487005/energy-crisis-summit-britain-hot-air/ a lot of it is above my pay gradeat present according to this report.... its not good news as such from the governmentOUT OF SIGHT Downing Streets energy crisis summit offered cash-strapped Brits no answerA DOWNING Street summit with energy bosses yesterday offered little hope for hard-up Brits.Lame duck PM Boris Johnson even said he would spare the firms further taxes if it were up to him.5k bills is probably taking it to the extreme, but that kind of bill for some is naughty whatever take-home pay you get. Logged