Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2022, 11:53:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: How fatcat energy bosses will bank a staggering £15 MILLION  (Read 95 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 735


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:22:47 AM »
as terrified hard-up Brits choose heating or eating /



IT is High Noon for the energy fatcats today as they drag their expensively-dressed behinds into showdown talks with the Chancellor


it is going to take some sorting out  - which i doubt will see prices reduced overnight ... in order to help the/any needy out there -


https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19475941/energy-bosses-cost-of-living-crisis/







https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19475941/energy-bosses-cost-of-living-crisis/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 823


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:25:18 AM »
25% of your electricity bill is the Green Levy. The obvious solution would be to require the Energy Companies to pay the levy rather than the consumers.

After all, it's the Energy Companies who will profit from any technological advances.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 735


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:07:46 AM »
a lot of it is above my pay grade


at present according to this report.... its not good news as such from the government


OUT OF SIGHT Downing Streets energy crisis summit offered cash-strapped Brits no answer



A DOWNING Street summit with energy bosses yesterday offered little hope for hard-up Brits.

Lame duck PM Boris Johnson even said he would spare the firms further taxes if it were up to him.



5k bills is probably taking it to the extreme, but that kind of bill for some is naughty whatever take-home pay you get.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19487005/energy-crisis-summit-britain-hot-air/
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 563


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:46:10 PM »
TBH, it's pretty much 15 years for various reasons that I've not had to worry about a bill. Now after a year in hospital and six month's in a half way house I've been assigned one of those highly rare commodities known as "Council Accommodation"! Can't wait to move in, but all this talk of energy bills is putting a downer on it, especially with the fact of arthritis leaving me with one decent functioning limb in an industry where physical ability is pretty much a high priority. Still, as pretty much a life long socialist I will see out my days in a pretty much more than decent flat with a view from the balcony to savour and no young noisy bastards as it's Over-55 accommodation.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 161


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:49:11 PM »
Over 55s are the worst  :basil:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 563


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:01:27 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:49:11 PM
Over 55s are the worst  :basil:

Mate, for part of my recovery I was in an old folks home. it's the 70-somethings you should be really scared of!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 