Robbso
I'll tell you why cowards like you irritate me. I hear all the time the country is shit because of immigration, wokeness, gays, lesbians and whatever the gender argument is.
Me, I'm old fashioned and think the country has gone down hill because there is a lack of common decency.
Take you, for example, you claim Harriet Harmen has been promoting sex with children for years, she hasn't, because someone, ie me defends her I then become a peado sympathiser or apologist. You get away this because you hide in the shadows, aren't accountable. I enjoyed my couple of pints in the barracuda today. Guess what no one accused me of anything. As predicted.
Bernie
She didn't, no. But the organisation she was very senior in, had some VERY questionable associations.
It's like Corbyn. He's not anti semitic, but he knows a remarkable number of people who have been accused of being so, including by some Labour MP's, current and former.
Big Bad Eugene
Robbso and Rutters get a grip of yourselves before I hurt one of you or both
Big Bad Eugene
Sorry fella, I wouldn't want to upset a newbie
A newbie? How about I come round yours and sniff your sofa cushions?
Big Bad Eugene
Nothing to see, she didn't say anything of the sort,
Now, try and get over it and move on. I'm already expecting a visitor.
Youre 100% in the wrong here, do you like paedos or something bro?
