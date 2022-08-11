headset

Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory





KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.





a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot





KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/ to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PM

Rutters

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.



Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go. Logged

headset

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory



she will do well in whatever post she gets given home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..she will do well in whatever post she gets given

Robbso

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Didn't Kemi have to apologise for hacking a labour MPs account and spreading Tory propaganda? Another trustworthy politician

Rutters

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory



14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging Ms Badenoch said: This was a silly prank that happened ten years before I became an MP. I guessed the password to Ms Harmans website and logged in.14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging

Robbso

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
So you don't think Kemi carrying out a criminal activity at the age of 28 is a problem.

Rutters

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory



You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia Harriet Harman didn't so why should I?You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia

Rutters

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Saying you've proved something wrong when you clearly haven't is just childish.

Please post your name and address or you're just a coward hiding behind a keyboard.



Please post your name and address or you're just a coward hiding behind a keyboard. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 176 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #14 on: August 12, 2022, 04:26:08 PM » I'll be where I always am matchplay on sunday, the barracuda. My name and photo has been posted on here many times, I look forward to you calling me a peado sympathiser.



Your statement about harmen is Bullshit so how you come to the conclusion I support pedophiles is baffling.



Harman and Harmans husband Jack Dromey (who was at the NCCL at the time) have not campaigned to reduce the age of consent to 14 or 12, or to abolish it. On the contrary, Harman has loudly demanded that if children complain that they have been sexually abused you must start off believing them and not actually disbelieving them. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 832 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #15 on: August 12, 2022, 06:00:38 PM » Do you have a link? Or you stop being a coward and post your name and address.



I'd say you're more of an apologist than a sympathiser



It was Harman's own statement "childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage. That's paedophile apologism....and you're still trying to excuse it by paraphrasing something she said whilst backtracking.





Robbso

Posts: 16 176 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #16 on: August 12, 2022, 06:31:03 PM » She was quoting what was said in 1976, not by her. Fucking hell she wasn't even there.

Call me what you want on sunday, poundshop. But we both know you won't, just keep spouting made up shit from the safety of your bedroom.

I'll leave you to make up more stuff. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 832 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #17 on: August 12, 2022, 06:57:33 PM » Best you leave it, you're getting angry again and your prejudices are taking over.



Looks like The Guardian are making it up too.



" The NCCL submitted a document to parliament's Criminal Law Commission in 1976 arguing for the lowering of the age of consent potentially to as young as 10 and for incest to be legalised. This was submitted at a time when Dromey was on the executive and Hewitt was general secretary, and remained the official position when Harman became legal officer two years later in 1978. The document said: "Childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage." It also said it was "logical" but "not politically possible" that the age of consent be abolished altogether, and said therefore that the age of consent should be lowered to 14  or 10 "provided it is demonstrated that consent was clearly given by the child"....end quote Logged

Robbso

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Its unbelievable, your statement is wrong, get over it or go public, as previously stated, call me what you wish sunday or pipe down. Me and everyone will be bored by now.



Rutters

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
It's not my statement, it's a quote from the lady herself. Get over it or go public.

Your anger issues are not only boring, they're predictable.



Your anger issues are not only boring, they're predictable. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 832 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #21 on: August 13, 2022, 09:00:58 PM » I see I'll have to repeat myself.



"Childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage." seems pretty promotional to me. You're either against paedophilia or you're not.



Now calm down, stop being so abusive and threatening... and try to stick to the point of the thread.



There's only you on this forum who gets so agitated and personal. Why is that? Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 176 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #22 on: August 14, 2022, 04:59:44 PM » I'll tell you why cowards like you irritate me. I hear all the time the country is shit because of immigration, wokeness, gays, lesbians and whatever the gender argument is.

Me, I'm old fashioned and think the country has gone down hill because there is a lack of common decency.



Take you, for example, you claim Harriet Harmen has been promoting sex with children for years, she hasn't, because someone, ie me defends her I then become a peado sympathiser or apologist. You get away this because you hide in the shadows, aren't accountable. I enjoyed my couple of pints in the barracuda today. Guess what no one accused me of anything. As predicted. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Robbso. IIRC the tenuous link our RWNJ friend is referring to, is actually linked to a pressure group called P.I.E. which stood for Paedophile Information Exchange. They were a group who in the late 70's and early 80's tried to legitimise what they believed in through due process of the law, some of which our moronic "friend" is attributing to members of the NCCL's. It failed of course, but you know what it's like, a staving dog gets a whiff and BOOM! off it goes!

Rutters

Posts: 832 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #24 on: August 16, 2022, 09:46:59 AM » It's quite straightforward really.



Harriet Harman issued an unambiguous statement proposing that:



childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage



So, do you agree with her that sometimes it's OK to have sex with children... or not?





Bernie

Posts: 7 739 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #25 on: August 16, 2022, 01:13:22 PM » Quote from: Robbso on August 14, 2022, 04:59:44 PM I'll tell you why cowards like you irritate me. I hear all the time the country is shit because of immigration, wokeness, gays, lesbians and whatever the gender argument is.

Me, I'm old fashioned and think the country has gone down hill because there is a lack of common decency.



Take you, for example, you claim Harriet Harmen has been promoting sex with children for years, she hasn't, because someone, ie me defends her I then become a peado sympathiser or apologist. You get away this because you hide in the shadows, aren't accountable. I enjoyed my couple of pints in the barracuda today. Guess what no one accused me of anything. As predicted.



She didn't, no. But the organisation she was very senior in, had some VERY questionable associations.



It's like Corbyn. He's not anti semitic, but he knows a remarkable number of people who have been accused of being so, including by some Labour MP's, current and former. She didn't, no. But the organisation she was very senior in, had some VERY questionable associations.It's like Corbyn. He's not anti semitic, but he knows a remarkable number of people who have been accused of being so, including by some Labour MP's, current and former. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 832 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #26 on: August 16, 2022, 09:01:11 PM » How do you interpret:



childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage?



How about:

"NCCL vigorously opposed new cornerstone child abuse legislation. In a letter to the Home Office in April 1978, it argued fiercely that child pornography should not be banned as indecent unless it could be shown that the child depicted had been harmed. The NCCL official who wrote this letter was its legal officer, Harriet Harman."?



You think it's OK to post child porn if it can't be proved to have hurt the child? Logged

Robbso

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
If I had the proof and evidence poundshop has I'd definitely be going public and exposing a sitting member of Parliament, its amazing no one else hss

Rutters

Posts: 832 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #28 on: Today at 08:17:42 AM » The proof'and evidence is already out there, netto. She issued the statements, she attached her name to them.



She was exposed a long time ago. But TLP apologised (not Harman) and we moved on.



Unlike some angry, vindictive people who see a childish prank (10 years before becoming an MP) as a sacking offence. Logged

Robbso

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory

So just to clarify, there is evidence out "there" to back up your claim that Harriet Harman has been promoting adults have sex with children for years yet the authorities, the law and dare I say the CPS either ignore it or don't care enough to do anything about it.