August 13, 2022, 09:41:33 PM
Author Topic: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory  (Read 464 times)
headset
« on: August 11, 2022, 05:14:55 AM »
to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PM


KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.


a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot :mido:


KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: August 11, 2022, 09:34:53 AM »
Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.

Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go.
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: August 11, 2022, 11:11:55 AM »
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:33:55 AM »
home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..monkey

she will do well in whatever post she gets given :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:27:56 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 11, 2022, 11:11:55 AM
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.

Brexit did that.

Oh.
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:49:58 AM »
Bit simplistic.
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:06:34 AM »
Didn't Kemi have to apologise for hacking a labour MPs account and spreading Tory propaganda? Another trustworthy politician :alf:
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:18:39 AM »
Ms Badenoch said: This was a silly prank that happened ten years before I became an MP. I guessed the password to Ms Harmans website and logged in.

14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging  :nige:
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:39:15 AM »
Did she or didn't she have to apologise? she could have been jailed for her silly mistake.
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:04:08 PM »
So anyone who's ever had to apologise for anything isn't 'trustworthy'  souey
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:11:16 PM »
So you don't think Kemi carrying out a criminal activity at the age of 28 is a problem.
Rutters
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:17:15 PM »
Harriet Harman didn't so why should I?

You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia :jowo1:
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:50:45 PM »
Dear me, the mask slips because you  can't bear to be proved wrong. You're a coward hiding behind your keyboard.
Rutters
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:07:29 PM »
Saying you've proved something wrong when you clearly haven't is just childish.

Please post your name and address or you're just a coward hiding behind a keyboard.
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:26:08 PM »
I'll be where I always am matchplay on sunday, the barracuda. My name and photo has been posted on here many times, I look forward to you calling me a peado sympathiser.

Your statement about harmen is Bullshit so how you come to the conclusion I support pedophiles is baffling.

Harman and Harmans husband Jack Dromey (who was at the NCCL at the time) have not campaigned to reduce the age of consent to 14 or 12, or to abolish it. On the contrary, Harman has loudly demanded that if children complain that they have been sexually abused you must start off believing them and not actually disbelieving them.
Rutters
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:00:38 PM »
Do you have a link? Or you stop being a coward and post your name and address.

I'd say you're more of an apologist than a sympathiser

It was Harman's own statement "childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage. That's paedophile apologism....and you're still trying to excuse it by paraphrasing something she said whilst backtracking.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:31:03 PM »
She was quoting what was said in 1976, not by her. Fucking hell she wasn't even there.
Call me what you want on sunday, poundshop. But we both know you won't, just keep spouting made up shit from the safety of your bedroom.
I'll leave you to make up more stuff.
Rutters
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:57:33 PM »
Best you leave it, you're getting angry again and your prejudices are taking over.

Looks like The Guardian are making it up too.

" The NCCL submitted a document to parliament's Criminal Law Commission in 1976 arguing for the lowering of the age of consent potentially to as young as 10 and for incest to be legalised. This was submitted at a time when Dromey was on the executive and Hewitt was general secretary, and remained the official position when Harman became legal officer two years later in 1978. The document said: "Childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage." It also said it was "logical" but "not politically possible" that the age of consent be abolished altogether, and said therefore that the age of consent should be lowered to 14  or 10 "provided it is demonstrated that consent was clearly given by the child"....end quote
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:09:18 PM »
Its unbelievable, your statement is wrong, get over it or go public, as previously stated, call me what you wish sunday or pipe down. Me and everyone will be bored by now.
Rutters
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:12:13 AM »
It's not my statement, it's a quote from the lady herself. Get over it or go public.

Your anger issues are not only boring, they're predictable.
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:29:39 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:12:13 AM
It's not my statement, it's a quote from the lady herself. Get over it or go public.

Your anger issues are not only boring, they're predictable.

Harriet Harperson has been promoting sex with children for a long time.

Fucking hell, you really are dumb.
Rutters
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:00:58 PM »
I see I'll have to repeat myself.

"Childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage." seems pretty promotional to me. You're either against paedophilia or you're not.

Now calm down, stop being so abusive and threatening... and try to stick to the point of the thread.

There's only you on this forum who gets so agitated and personal. Why is that?
