Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « on: August 11, 2022, 05:14:55 AM »





KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.





a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot





KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/ to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PM

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #1 on: August 11, 2022, 09:34:53 AM » Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.



Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go.

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:33:55 AM »



she will do well in whatever post she gets given home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..she will do well in whatever post she gets given

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:06:34 AM » Didn't Kemi have to apologise for hacking a labour MPs account and spreading Tory propaganda? Another trustworthy politician

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:18:39 AM »



14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging Ms Badenoch said: This was a silly prank that happened ten years before I became an MP. I guessed the password to Ms Harmans website and logged in.14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:11:16 PM » So you don't think Kemi carrying out a criminal activity at the age of 28 is a problem.

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:17:15 PM »



You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia Harriet Harman didn't so why should I?You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:50:45 PM » Dear me, the mask slips because you can't bear to be proved wrong. You're a coward hiding behind your keyboard.

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:07:29 PM » Saying you've proved something wrong when you clearly haven't is just childish.



Please post your name and address or you're just a coward hiding behind a keyboard.

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:26:08 PM » I'll be where I always am matchplay on sunday, the barracuda. My name and photo has been posted on here many times, I look forward to you calling me a peado sympathiser.



Your statement about harmen is Bullshit so how you come to the conclusion I support pedophiles is baffling.



Harman and Harmans husband Jack Dromey (who was at the NCCL at the time) have not campaigned to reduce the age of consent to 14 or 12, or to abolish it. On the contrary, Harman has loudly demanded that if children complain that they have been sexually abused you must start off believing them and not actually disbelieving them.

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:00:38 PM » Do you have a link? Or you stop being a coward and post your name and address.



I'd say you're more of an apologist than a sympathiser



It was Harman's own statement "childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage. That's paedophile apologism....and you're still trying to excuse it by paraphrasing something she said whilst backtracking.





Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:31:03 PM » She was quoting what was said in 1976, not by her. Fucking hell she wasn't even there.

Call me what you want on sunday, poundshop. But we both know you won't, just keep spouting made up shit from the safety of your bedroom.

I'll leave you to make up more stuff.

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:57:33 PM » Best you leave it, you're getting angry again and your prejudices are taking over.



Looks like The Guardian are making it up too.



" The NCCL submitted a document to parliament's Criminal Law Commission in 1976 arguing for the lowering of the age of consent potentially to as young as 10 and for incest to be legalised. This was submitted at a time when Dromey was on the executive and Hewitt was general secretary, and remained the official position when Harman became legal officer two years later in 1978. The document said: "Childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage." It also said it was "logical" but "not politically possible" that the age of consent be abolished altogether, and said therefore that the age of consent should be lowered to 14  or 10 "provided it is demonstrated that consent was clearly given by the child"....end quote

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:09:18 PM » Its unbelievable, your statement is wrong, get over it or go public, as previously stated, call me what you wish sunday or pipe down. Me and everyone will be bored by now.



