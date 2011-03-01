Welcome,
August 12, 2022, 09:20:44 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Author
Topic: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
headset
Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday
at 05:14:55 AM
to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PM
KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.
a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot
KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/
Rutters
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday
at 09:34:53 AM
Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.
Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go.
Bernie
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday
at 11:11:55 AM
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.
headset
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 06:33:55 AM
home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..
she will do well in whatever post she gets given
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 10:27:56 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 11:11:55 AM
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.
Brexit did that.
Oh.
Rutters
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 10:49:58 AM
Bit simplistic.
Robbso
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 11:06:34 AM
Didn't Kemi have to apologise for hacking a labour MPs account and spreading Tory propaganda? Another trustworthy politician
Rutters
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 11:18:39 AM
Ms Badenoch said: This was a silly prank that happened ten years before I became an MP. I guessed the password to Ms Harmans website and logged in.
14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging
Robbso
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 11:39:15 AM
Did she or didn't she have to apologise? she could have been jailed for her silly mistake.
Rutters
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 02:04:08 PM
So anyone who's ever had to apologise for anything isn't 'trustworthy'
Robbso
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 02:11:16 PM
So you don't think Kemi carrying out a criminal activity at the age of 28 is a problem.
Rutters
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 02:17:15 PM
Harriet Harman didn't so why should I?
You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia
Robbso
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 02:50:45 PM
Dear me, the mask slips because you can't bear to be proved wrong. You're a coward hiding behind your keyboard.
Rutters
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 04:07:29 PM
Saying you've proved something wrong when you clearly haven't is just childish.
Please post your name and address or you're just a coward hiding behind a keyboard.
Robbso
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 04:26:08 PM
I'll be where I always am matchplay on sunday, the barracuda. My name and photo has been posted on here many times, I look forward to you calling me a peado sympathiser.
Your statement about harmen is Bullshit so how you come to the conclusion I support pedophiles is baffling.
Harman and Harmans husband Jack Dromey (who was at the NCCL at the time) have not campaigned to reduce the age of consent to 14 or 12, or to abolish it. On the contrary, Harman has loudly demanded that if children complain that they have been sexually abused you must start off believing them and not actually disbelieving them.
Rutters
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 06:00:38 PM
Do you have a link? Or you stop being a coward and post your name and address.
I'd say you're more of an apologist than a sympathiser
It was Harman's own statement "childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage. That's paedophile apologism....and you're still trying to excuse it by paraphrasing something she said whilst backtracking.
Robbso
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 06:31:03 PM
She was quoting what was said in 1976, not by her. Fucking hell she wasn't even there.
Call me what you want on sunday, poundshop. But we both know you won't, just keep spouting made up shit from the safety of your bedroom.
I'll leave you to make up more stuff.
Rutters
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 06:57:33 PM
Best you leave it, you're getting angry again and your prejudices are taking over.
Looks like The Guardian are making it up too.
" The NCCL submitted a document to parliament's Criminal Law Commission in 1976 arguing for the lowering of the age of consent potentially to as young as 10 and for incest to be legalised. This was submitted at a time when Dromey was on the executive and Hewitt was general secretary, and remained the official position when Harman became legal officer two years later in 1978. The document said: "Childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage." It also said it was "logical" but "not politically possible" that the age of consent be abolished altogether, and said therefore that the age of consent should be lowered to 14 or 10 "provided it is demonstrated that consent was clearly given by the child"....end quote
Robbso
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 07:09:18 PM
Its unbelievable, your statement is wrong, get over it or go public, as previously stated, call me what you wish sunday or pipe down. Me and everyone will be bored by now.
