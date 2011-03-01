headset

Posts: 5 735 Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « on: Yesterday at 05:14:55 AM »





KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.





a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot





KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!





Rutters

Posts: 822 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 AM » Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.



Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go. Logged

headset

Posts: 5 735 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:55 AM »



she will do well in whatever post she gets given home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..she will do well in whatever post she gets given Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 157 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:06:34 AM » Didn't Kemi have to apologise for hacking a labour MPs account and spreading Tory propaganda? Another trustworthy politician

Rutters

Posts: 822 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:18:39 AM »



14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging Ms Badenoch said: This was a silly prank that happened ten years before I became an MP. I guessed the password to Ms Harmans website and logged in.14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 157 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:11:16 PM » So you don't think Kemi carrying out a criminal activity at the age of 28 is a problem.

Rutters

Posts: 822 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #11 on: Today at 02:17:15 PM »



You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia Harriet Harman didn't so why should I?You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 157 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:50:45 PM » Dear me, the mask slips because you can't bear to be proved wrong. You're a coward hiding behind your keyboard.

Rutters

Posts: 822 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #13 on: Today at 04:07:29 PM » Saying you've proved something wrong when you clearly haven't is just childish.



Please post your name and address or you're just a coward hiding behind a keyboard. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 16 157 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:26:08 PM » I'll be where I always am matchplay on sunday, the barracuda. My name and photo has been posted on here many times, I look forward to you calling me a peado sympathiser.



Your statement about harmen is Bullshit so how you come to the conclusion I support pedophiles is baffling.



Harman and Harmans husband Jack Dromey (who was at the NCCL at the time) have not campaigned to reduce the age of consent to 14 or 12, or to abolish it. On the contrary, Harman has loudly demanded that if children complain that they have been sexually abused you must start off believing them and not actually disbelieving them. Logged

Rutters

Posts: 822 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #15 on: Today at 06:00:38 PM » Do you have a link? Or you stop being a coward and post your name and address.



I'd say you're more of an apologist than a sympathiser



It was Harman's own statement "childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage. That's paedophile apologism....and you're still trying to excuse it by paraphrasing something she said whilst backtracking.





