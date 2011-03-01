Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
2011-03-01
Author Topic: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory  (Read 318 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 05:14:55 AM »
to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PM


KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.


a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot :mido:


KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 AM »
Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.

Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go.
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:11:55 AM »
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:55 AM »
home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..monkey

she will do well in whatever post she gets given :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:27:56 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:11:55 AM
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.

Brexit did that.

Oh.
Rutters
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:58 AM »
Bit simplistic.
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:06:34 AM »
Didn't Kemi have to apologise for hacking a labour MPs account and spreading Tory propaganda? Another trustworthy politician :alf:
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:18:39 AM »
Ms Badenoch said: This was a silly prank that happened ten years before I became an MP. I guessed the password to Ms Harmans website and logged in.

14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging  :nige:
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:39:15 AM »
Did she or didn't she have to apologise? she could have been jailed for her silly mistake.
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:04:08 PM »
So anyone who's ever had to apologise for anything isn't 'trustworthy'  souey
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:11:16 PM »
So you don't think Kemi carrying out a criminal activity at the age of 28 is a problem.
Rutters
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:17:15 PM »
Harriet Harman didn't so why should I?

You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia :jowo1:
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:50:45 PM »
Dear me, the mask slips because you  can't bear to be proved wrong. You're a coward hiding behind your keyboard.
Rutters
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:07:29 PM »
Saying you've proved something wrong when you clearly haven't is just childish.

Please post your name and address or you're just a coward hiding behind a keyboard.
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:26:08 PM »
I'll be where I always am matchplay on sunday, the barracuda. My name and photo has been posted on here many times, I look forward to you calling me a peado sympathiser.

Your statement about harmen is Bullshit so how you come to the conclusion I support pedophiles is baffling.

Harman and Harmans husband Jack Dromey (who was at the NCCL at the time) have not campaigned to reduce the age of consent to 14 or 12, or to abolish it. On the contrary, Harman has loudly demanded that if children complain that they have been sexually abused you must start off believing them and not actually disbelieving them.
Rutters
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:00:38 PM »
Do you have a link? Or you stop being a coward and post your name and address.

I'd say you're more of an apologist than a sympathiser

It was Harman's own statement "childhood sexual experiences, willingly engaged in, with an adult result in no identifiable damage. That's paedophile apologism....and you're still trying to excuse it by paraphrasing something she said whilst backtracking.
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:31:03 PM »
She was quoting what was said in 1976, not by her. Fucking hell she wasn't even there.
Call me what you want on sunday, poundshop. But we both know you won't, just keep spouting made up shit from the safety of your bedroom.
I'll leave you to make up more stuff.
