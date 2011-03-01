Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 12, 2022, 03:28:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory  (Read 271 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 735


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:14:55 AM »
to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PM


KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.


a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot :mido:


KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 819


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 AM »
Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.

Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 732


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:11:55 AM »
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 735


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:55 AM »
home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..monkey

she will do well in whatever post she gets given :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 802



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:27:56 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:11:55 AM
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.

Brexit did that.

Oh.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 819


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:58 AM »
Bit simplistic.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 153


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:06:34 AM »
Didn't Kemi have to apologise for hacking a labour MPs account and spreading Tory propaganda? Another trustworthy politician :alf:
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 819


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:18:39 AM »
Ms Badenoch said: This was a silly prank that happened ten years before I became an MP. I guessed the password to Ms Harmans website and logged in.

14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging  :nige:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 153


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:39:15 AM »
Did she or didn't she have to apologise? she could have been jailed for her silly mistake.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 819


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:04:08 PM »
So anyone who's ever had to apologise for anything isn't 'trustworthy'  souey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 153


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:11:16 PM »
So you don't think Kemi carrying out a criminal activity at the age of 28 is a problem.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 819


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:17:15 PM »
Harriet Harman didn't so why should I?

You appear to me more concerned with a silly prank then promoting paedophilia :jowo1:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 153


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:50:45 PM »
Dear me, the mask slips because you  can't bear to be proved wrong. You're a coward hiding behind your keyboard.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 