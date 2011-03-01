Welcome,
August 12, 2022, 11:59:53 AM
Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Author
Topic: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory (Read 215 times)
headset
Posts: 5 735
Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday
at 05:14:55 AM »
to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PM
KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.
a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot
KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/
Rutters
Posts: 815
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday
at 09:34:53 AM »
Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.
Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go.
Bernie
Posts: 7 732
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday
at 11:11:55 AM »
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.
headset
Posts: 5 735
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 06:33:55 AM »
home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..
she will do well in whatever post she gets given
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 802
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 10:27:56 AM »
Yesterday
at 11:11:55 AM
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.
Brexit did that.
Oh.
Rutters
Posts: 815
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 10:49:58 AM »
Bit simplistic.
Robbso
Posts: 16 148
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 11:06:34 AM »
Didn't Kemi have to apologise for hacking a labour MPs account and spreading Tory propaganda? Another trustworthy politician
Rutters
Posts: 815
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 11:18:39 AM »
Ms Badenoch said: This was a silly prank that happened ten years before I became an MP. I guessed the password to Ms Harmans website and logged in.
14 years ago! Someone been doing some desperate digging
Robbso
Posts: 16 148
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 11:39:15 AM »
Did she or didn't she have to apologise? she could have been jailed for her silly mistake.
