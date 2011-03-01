headset

Offline



Posts: 5 735





Posts: 5 735 Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « on: Yesterday at 05:14:55 AM »





KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.





a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot





KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/ to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PMKEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lotKEMI FOR THE PEOPLE! Logged

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 815





Posts: 815 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 AM » Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.



Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 735





Posts: 5 735 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:33:55 AM »



she will do well in whatever post she gets given home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..she will do well in whatever post she gets given Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 148





Posts: 16 148 Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:06:34 AM » Didn't Kemi have to apologise for hacking a labour MPs account and spreading Tory propaganda? Another trustworthy politician Logged