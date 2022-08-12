headset

Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « on: Yesterday at 05:14:55 AM »





KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.





a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot





KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!





Rutters

Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 AM » Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.



Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go.