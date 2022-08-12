Welcome,
August 12, 2022, 08:00:40 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Author
Topic: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory (Read 166 times)
headset
Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday
at 05:14:55 AM »
to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PM
KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.
a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot
KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/
Rutters
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday
at 09:34:53 AM »
Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.
Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go.
Bernie
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday
at 11:11:55 AM »
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.
headset
Re: Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Today
at 06:33:55 AM »
home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..
she will do well in whatever post she gets given
