August 12, 2022, 08:00:40 AM
Kemi Badenoch becomes first Tory
Yesterday at 05:14:55 AM
to be promised a top job in Liz Truss team if she becomes PM


KEMI Badenoch will get a top job if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, the leadership frontrunner vowed today.


a great shout - that will put the fear of god into the wokie lot :mido:


KEMI FOR THE PEOPLE!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/19474871/kemi-badenoch-promised-a-top-job-by-liz-truss/
Yesterday at 09:34:53 AM
Just shows how out of touch Tory MPs are.

Kemi would have appealed to Red Wall/Blue Wall/Yellow Wall. Labour would have had nowhere to go.
Yesterday at 11:11:55 AM
Great news.......home secretary hopefully. Sort the dinghy derby out once and for all.
Today at 06:33:55 AM
home minster is a good shout - im thinking she will end up as the teaching minster to sort that shower of shite out..monkey

she will do well in whatever post she gets given :like:
