August 11, 2022, 01:05:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Women with blue hair
Author
Topic: Women with blue hair (Read 168 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 732
Women with blue hair
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:35:30 PM »
Anyone else noticed the increasing number of women with blue hair ?
Usually seems to be the lefty/corbyn/ types who have it.
Just found this article which explains a lot...................
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2015/10/28/aposematism-may-explain-why-so-many-angry-women-have-blue-hair/
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 361
Re: Women with blue hair
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:56:55 PM »
Mental health issues. That's what my missus reckons
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 722
Re: Women with blue hair
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:16:39 AM »
to both of you!
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 808
Re: Women with blue hair
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:27:18 AM »
Blue hair used to be the preserve of loathsome feminists, now it's a fashion statement.
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 732
Re: Women with blue hair
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:09:17 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 09:27:18 AM
Blue hair used to be the preserve of loathsome feminists, now it's a fashion statement.
To be honest i think it's still the former, judging by what i see online.
