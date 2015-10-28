Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2022, 01:05:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Women with blue hair  (Read 168 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 732


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:35:30 PM »
Anyone else noticed the increasing number of women with blue hair ?

Usually seems to be the lefty/corbyn/ types who have it.

Just found this article which explains a lot...................


https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2015/10/28/aposematism-may-explain-why-so-many-angry-women-have-blue-hair/
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 361


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:56:55 PM »
Mental health issues.   That's what my missus reckons
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 722


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:16:39 AM »
monkey


to both of you!
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 808


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:18 AM »
Blue hair used to be the preserve of loathsome feminists, now it's a fashion statement.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 732


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:09:17 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 09:27:18 AM
Blue hair used to be the preserve of loathsome feminists, now it's a fashion statement.

To be honest i think it's still the former, judging by what i see online.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 