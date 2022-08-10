Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Sons Collide - Eubank & Benn
it was muted a while back it was coming...


It is happening - now this will be a watch-for-fight fan just in name only - then you've got to factor in both young guns can fight a bit - just like the fathers could

this one will excite fight fans and will equally grab the viewers



BATTLE OF THE BRITS Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight date and venue CONFIRMED as stars set to collide at O2 on October 8 at catchweight

the are some big fights lined up - Joshua, then Hartlepools Savan Marshall, and then this one in the next month or so


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/boxing/19465369/chris-eubank-jr-boxing-conor-benn-02-confirmed-october/
