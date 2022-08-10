headset

Posts: 5 708





Sons Collide - Eubank & Benn





It is happening - now this will be a watch-for-fight fan just in name only - then you've got to factor in both young guns can fight a bit - just like the fathers could



this one will excite fight fans and will equally grab the viewers







BATTLE OF THE BRITS Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight date and venue CONFIRMED as stars set to collide at O2 on October 8 at catchweight



the are some big fights lined up - Joshua, then Hartlepools Savan Marshall, and then this one in the next month or so





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/boxing/19465369/chris-eubank-jr-boxing-conor-benn-02-confirmed-october/







