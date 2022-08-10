Welcome,
August 10, 2022, 09:02:46 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Expert gives advice on sex
Author
Topic: Expert gives advice on sex (Read 66 times)
headset
Expert gives advice on sex
Today
at 06:30:58 AM »
during heatwave and legalities of doing it al fresco
Sex might be the last thing on your mind in this heat. But then for others it might be the only thing on their mind.
a full and detailed rundown from the experts on sex in the heat....and the positions that allow you to avoid full skin contact
I might leave that screen open later tonight for our lass's eyes
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/expert-gives-advice-sex-during-24712108
Bernie
Re: Expert gives advice on sex
Today
at 08:43:03 AM »
Advice on mutual masturbation from the Evening Gazette
To think how far that paper has fallen...........
I'm sure all 9000 of it's readers will be enthralled.......especially as most will be pensioners who just buy it for the death notices.
