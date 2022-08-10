headset

FOREST getting promoted back to the Prem has been the feel-good story of the summer.



But behind the scenes the situation appears chaotic.





Many have them to stay up - I think they will struggle as will the other two recently promoted clubs - as many of the pundits state the gulf in quality/class is getting bigger between the premier league and championship













Fulham might stay up if Mitrovhic can provide enough firepower up front - its goals as we all know wins you enough points to maybe stay up - the other two will drop for me







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19464676/nottingham-forest-transfers-mike-ashley/



