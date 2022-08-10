Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Nottingham Forest transfer policy in chaos as Steve Cooper  (Read 214 times)
not in sync with owner Evangelos Marinakis



FOREST getting promoted back to the Prem has been the feel-good story of the summer.

But behind the scenes the situation appears chaotic.


Many have them to stay up - I think they will struggle as will the other two recently promoted clubs - as many of the pundits state the gulf in quality/class is getting bigger between the premier league and championship






Fulham might stay up if Mitrovhic can provide enough firepower up front - its goals as we all know wins you enough points to maybe stay up - the other two will drop for me



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19464676/nottingham-forest-transfers-mike-ashley/
We did the same. Got promoted then parachuted a load of foreign players in. It turned to shit rather rapidly.
yep I'm with you on that one - it either works or it goes full pete tong when the going starts to get tough

fair play to the fella for putting his hand in his pocket if works the owner will be laughing in the end..

failure though could well see them down and looking the bank manager in the eye..


the owner has gambled alright i will say that about him
It'll be the EFL they have to look in the eye if it busts the FPP!
