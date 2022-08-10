Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 10, 2022, 01:27:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Nottingham Forest transfer policy in chaos as Steve Cooper  (Read 65 times)
Snoozy and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 708


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:39:10 AM »
not in sync with owner Evangelos Marinakis



FOREST getting promoted back to the Prem has been the feel-good story of the summer.

But behind the scenes the situation appears chaotic.


Many have them to stay up - I think they will struggle as will the other two recently promoted clubs - as many of the pundits state the gulf in quality/class is getting bigger between the premier league and championship






Fulham might stay up if Mitrovhic can provide enough firepower up front - its goals as we all know wins you enough points to maybe stay up - the other two will drop for me



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19464676/nottingham-forest-transfers-mike-ashley/
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 358


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:02:22 PM »
We did the same. Got promoted then parachuted a load of foreign players in. It turned to shit rather rapidly.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 