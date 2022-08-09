Royal College of Nursing will advise hundreds of thousands of members to back industrial action over pay in 'defining moment' for the profession...
Royal College of Nursing to recommend its members to support strike over pay
The college has called for a pay rise for nursing staff of 5% above RPI inflation
The RCN announced it increased its industrial action strike fund to £50 million
It might have its issues however I am a fan of the NHS and especially the frontline nursing/ward staff - so they get my backing on this onehttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11093625/Now-NURSES-strike-Royal-College-Nursing-advise-members-industrial-action.html