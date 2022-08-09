headset

Royal College of Nursing to recommend its members to support strike over pay

The college has called for a pay rise for nursing staff of 5% above RPI inflation

The RCN announced it increased its industrial action strike fund to £50 million







It might have its issues however I am a fan of the NHS and especially the frontline nursing/ward staff - so they get my backing on this one







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11093625/Now-NURSES-strike-Royal-College-Nursing-advise-members-industrial-action.html

