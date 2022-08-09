Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2022, 10:39:18 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Now NURSES could go on strike  (Read 40 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 695


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:26:48 AM »
 Royal College of Nursing will advise hundreds of thousands of members to back industrial action over pay in 'defining moment' for the profession...


Royal College of Nursing to recommend its members to support strike over pay
The college has called for a pay rise for nursing staff of 5% above RPI inflation
The RCN announced it increased its industrial action strike fund to £50 million



It might have its issues however I am a fan of the NHS and especially the frontline nursing/ward staff - so they get my backing on this one



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11093625/Now-NURSES-strike-Royal-College-Nursing-advise-members-industrial-action.html
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 720


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:35:59 AM »
5 % ABOVE inflation? So that would be about 15% ??
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 