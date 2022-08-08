are SCRAPPED by Hampshire police after controversy over army veteran arrested for a tweet - as free speech campaigners slam officers who 'think it's their job to be political guardians'
Hampshire Constabulary ran sessions for people accused of racism, sexism, misogyny and transphobia
The restorative justice scheme was funded out of the force's Police and Crime Commissioner's budget
But it faced controversy when an army veteran, 51, was offered the course after retweeting a meme
He was told he could avoid prosecution if he took part before police had conducted any investigation
PCC Donna Jones revealed she is ending the contract with the company which manages the programme
the cops all over are getting as bad as the rabid lefties from OTR on the moonhttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11089847/Hate-crime-awareness-courses-SCRAPPED-Hampshire-police-following-controversy.html