Hampshire Constabulary ran sessions for people accused of racism, sexism, misogyny and transphobia



The restorative justice scheme was funded out of the force's Police and Crime Commissioner's budget



But it faced controversy when an army veteran, 51, was offered the course after retweeting a meme



He was told he could avoid prosecution if he took part before police had conducted any investigation



PCC Donna Jones revealed she is ending the contract with the company which manages the programme





the cops all over are getting as bad as the rabid lefties from OTR on the moon





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11089847/Hate-crime-awareness-courses-SCRAPPED-Hampshire-police-following-controversy.html



