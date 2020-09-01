into racing to UK before new PM is electedTRAFFICKERS are conning boat migrants from Albania into racing to Britain before there is a new Prime Minister.They tell them a new leader will halt all Channel crossings with an armada of patrols  and that failing to stop them was Boris Johnsons downfall....that's naughty from the dirty bastards...thew will be a big influx over the coming days if the weather is good!!it will be like an ant invasion

TRAFFICKERS are conning boat migrants from Albania into racing to Britain before there is a new Prime Minister.



They tell them a new leader will halt all Channel crossings with an armada of patrols  and that failing to stop them was Boris Johnsons downfall....





that's naughty from the dirty bastards...





thew will be a big influx over the coming days if the weather is good!!





it will be like an ant invasion





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19444993/traffickers-conning-migrants-albania-new-pm/

into racing to UK before new PM is electedTRAFFICKERS are conning boat migrants from Albania into racing to Britain before there is a new Prime Minister.They tell them a new leader will halt all Channel crossings with an armada of patrols  and that failing to stop them was Boris Johnsons downfall....that's naughty from the dirty bastards...thew will be a big influx over the coming days if the weather is good!!it will be like an ant invasion

"Meanwhile three new boats will help tackle the growing crisis.



The Border Force vessels, able to accommodate up to 450 people, will start patrols as the Navy looks to withdraw.



Home Office officials signed a £2million deal to lease the 80ft craft for two years.



They also have a £600,000 order in for two rigid inflatables."



So basically, the UK taxpayer is providing a free ferry service for these parasites.