Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 08, 2022, 09:52:21 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Traffickers are conning Albanian migrants  (Read 62 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:33:17 AM »
into racing to UK before new PM is elected


TRAFFICKERS are conning boat migrants from Albania into racing to Britain before there is a new Prime Minister.

They tell them a new leader will halt all Channel crossings with an armada of patrols  and that failing to stop them was Boris Johnsons downfall....


that's naughty from the dirty bastards...


thew will be a big influx over the coming days if the weather is good!!


it will be like an ant invasion rava


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19444993/traffickers-conning-migrants-albania-new-pm/
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 337

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:28:11 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 05:33:17 AM
into racing to UK before new PM is elected


TRAFFICKERS are conning boat migrants from Albania into racing to Britain before there is a new Prime Minister.

They tell them a new leader will halt all Channel crossings with an armada of patrols  and that failing to stop them was Boris Johnsons downfall....


that's naughty from the dirty bastards...


thew will be a big influx over the coming days if the weather is good!!


it will be like an ant invasion rava


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19444993/traffickers-conning-migrants-albania-new-pm/

"Meanwhile three new boats will help tackle the growing crisis.

The Border Force vessels, able to accommodate up to 450 people, will start patrols as the Navy looks to withdraw.

Home Office officials signed a £2million deal to lease the 80ft craft for two years.

They also have a £600,000 order in for two rigid inflatables."

So basically, the UK taxpayer is providing a free ferry service for these parasites.  :meltdown:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 804


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:15:13 AM »
Wonder how the authorities know they're Albanian?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 