Man Utd - Soapy Bubble!
« on: Today at 05:20:31 AM »
THEATRE OF SCREAMS Watch shocking moment Man Utd fans FIGHT each other in stands at tense Old Trafford during horror defeat to Brighton

only pictures not videos..


all these mancs won't know what defeat tastes like after the glory years under Fergie///


the party is over Manchester its gone from red to blue ... your only hope is that the scosers put the lights out in the blue half of Manchester which will hurt just as much!!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19444937/man-utd-fans-fight-video-old-trafford-brighton/
