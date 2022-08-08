headset

King Haaland bags a brace!!



Despite the fact one was a penna it was still Two clinical finishes from Haaland the way he slotted them both away



Whilst he will be worth a watch and will fill stadiums over here in England he might just make Man City untuchable which in one sense might kill the league title every year. Let's hope the latter is not the case.



he is however looking as good as we were told he was when in front of goal



only one game and i would not back against them taking the league title again



