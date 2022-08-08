Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 08, 2022, 05:31:13 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: King Haaland bags a brace!!  (Read 10 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 676


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:14:57 AM »
HAA LA LAND West Ham 0 Man City 2: Erling Haaland makes dream start by firing a double as champs down Hammers....

Despite the fact one was a penna it was still Two clinical finishes from Haaland the way he slotted them both away

Whilst he will be worth a watch and will fill stadiums over here in England he might just make Man City untuchable which in one sense might kill the league title every year. Let's hope the latter is not the case.

he is however looking as good as we were told he was when in front of goal

only one game and i would not back against them taking the league title again

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19444223/west-ham-man-city-match-report-erling-haaland-goals/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 