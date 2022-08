headset

Super Sunday 4 oclock bet





keep it up, lads you will soon be nicknamed car crash united





I might have a cheeky dabble on a West Ham win or draw in the 4 o'clock jobbie...



catch you all later United fans





https://www.skysports.com/football/man-utd-vs-brighton/464643

Re: Super Sunday 4 oclock bet



let's see how he copes in the premier league this season -





I'm going for a cheeky scorecast Jarod Bowen to bag the first in an entertaining 2-2 draw...



up the hammers





Re: Super Sunday 4 oclock bet





i hope i haven't jinxed Brighton and the bastard equalize in Fergie time





