Posts: 3 354 TELL YOU WHAT MIND « on: Yesterday at 10:53:40 PM » Any team that goes 3-0 down in the first half has got a serious fucking problem. Where is our 'reliable' defence of Fry and McNair?? Can we not be right away from home? Have we learned fuck all from the Preston game at the end of the season? Why we getting fucked over by average teams?



Serious problems at Boro if we can just show for 45 minutes.

Posts: 5 672 Re: TELL YOU WHAT MIND « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:22:55 AM » Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 10:53:40 PM Any team that goes 3-0 down in the first half has got a serious fucking problem. Where is our 'reliable' defence of Fry and McNair?? Can we not be right away from home? Have we learned fuck all from the Preston game at the end of the season? Why we getting fucked over by average teams?



Serious problems at Boro if we can just show for 45 minutes.







Absolutely correct. Under Wilder the team seems extremely brittle away from home.

Posts: 5 672 Re: TELL YOU WHAT MIND « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:02:00 PM » I have to agree with you - shocking first half and to go 3 nil in the fashion we did has to be a concern...



let us hope the powers within the club get it right in the market before the window shuts....



all pts are important so we can't be throwing too many away before then

Posts: 5 672 Re: TELL YOU WHAT MIND « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:35:54 PM » Iím still puzzled by the Tav transfer. He had two years to go on his contract. Surely Boro could have held out for a much bigger fee. If Bournemouth coughed up so be it. However if not he is still our player. He went far too cheaply and not even a loan thrown in. Logged