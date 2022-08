kippers

Online



Posts: 3 351





Posts: 3 351

TELL YOU WHAT MIND « on: Today at 10:53:40 PM » Any team that goes 3-0 down in the first half has got a serious fucking problem. Where is our 'reliable' defence of Fry and McNair?? Can we not be right away from home? Have we learned fuck all from the Preston game at the end of the season? Why we getting fucked over by average teams?



Serious problems at Boro if we can just show for 45 minutes.