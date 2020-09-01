Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 06, 2022, 11:09:37 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ellis Simms
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ellis Simms (Read 77 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 351
Ellis Simms
«
on:
Today
at 06:14:15 PM »
Debut double for the Mackems, while we chase unknown foreigners
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 336
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:49:44 PM »
I would certainly bracket Ellis Simms as unknown too.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 351
Re: Ellis Simms
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:47:24 PM »
Dont worry, he's 10% towards that 20 goal striker that everyone craves. How the fuck does a recruitment team miss this ???
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...