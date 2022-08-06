Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
the one you all wait for....can headset beat the bookies today!!!


as usual, a couple of gee-gees to get the day underway.


ASCOT - 15.20- Southern Voyage - 50P e/w

HAYDOCK - 16-10 - Benjamin Bear -50P e/w



And let us not forget today's tricky.. sticking with a tricky one of each!!!




Bournemouth V Aston Villa --- away win

Newcastle V Notts Forest ------ home win

Everton V Chelsea .... draw.


Happy Punting folks


Geordies
Burnley
Stoke
Barnsley
Pompey  20/1

& the normal big MC 1st & anytime @ 10s & 7/2
I think I will have a little dabble on everyone's second team LFC in the early premier league kick-off


Scorecast Diaz 3-0 Liverpool. 50p

anytime goalscorer VVD. 50p


Oh, Merseyside !!

I was tempted to go Cavallho {off the bench} to score on his return to Fulham - let us hope it doesn't come back to haunt me



https://www.skysports.com/football/fulham-vs-liverpool/464638
oops my man  lost
that's me banker down monkey
good opening day result for Fulham - mitrovich bags a brace has he finally found his premier league shooting boots...

bad result that for everybody's favourite second team Liverpool :ponce:




https://www.skysports.com/football/fulham-vs-liverpool/464638
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 09:30:05 AM
Geordies
Burnley
Stoke
Barnsley
Pompey  20/1

& the normal big MC 1st & anytime @ 10s & 7/2


good lad :like:


can we salvage a point ..its our best chance
The big MC  made me a few last year & prob will this year ...........sadly we forgot to turn up for 30 mins ......onwards & upwards .....thought our first 4  games were tough
