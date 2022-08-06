Welcome,
August 06, 2022, 11:09:32 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
Author
Topic: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !! (Read 190 times)
headset
Posts: 5 664
Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
on:
Today
at 07:26:12 AM
the one you all wait for....can headset beat the bookies today!!!
as usual, a couple of gee-gees to get the day underway.
ASCOT - 15.20- Southern Voyage - 50P e/w
HAYDOCK - 16-10 - Benjamin Bear -50P e/w
And let us not forget today's tricky.. sticking with a tricky one of each!!!
Bournemouth V Aston Villa --- away win
Newcastle V Notts Forest ------ home win
Everton V Chelsea .... draw.
Happy Punting folks
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 095
Re: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:30:05 AM
Geordies
Burnley
Stoke
Barnsley
Pompey 20/1
& the normal big MC 1st & anytime @ 10s & 7/2
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Posts: 5 664
Re: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:34:52 AM
I think I will have a little dabble on everyone's second team LFC in the early premier league kick-off
Scorecast Diaz 3-0 Liverpool. 50p
anytime goalscorer VVD. 50p
Oh, Merseyside !!
I was tempted to go Cavallho {off the bench} to score on his return to Fulham - let us hope it doesn't come back to haunt me
https://www.skysports.com/football/fulham-vs-liverpool/464638
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 095
Re: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:16:35 PM
oops my man
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
Posts: 5 664
Re: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:51:35 PM
that's me banker down
headset
Posts: 5 664
Re: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:28:27 PM
good opening day result for Fulham - mitrovich bags a brace has he finally found his premier league shooting boots...
bad result that for everybody's favourite second team Liverpool
https://www.skysports.com/football/fulham-vs-liverpool/464638
headset
Posts: 5 664
Re: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:42:03 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on
Today
at 09:30:05 AM
Geordies
Burnley
Stoke
Barnsley
Pompey 20/1
& the normal big MC 1st & anytime @ 10s & 7/2
good lad
can we salvage a point ..its our best chance
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 095
Re: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:44:00 PM
The big MC made me a few last year & prob will this year ...........sadly we forgot to turn up for 30 mins ......onwards & upwards .....thought our first 4 games were tough
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
