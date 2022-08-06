Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 06, 2022
Author Topic: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!  (Read 77 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:26:12 AM »
the one you all wait for....can headset beat the bookies today!!!


as usual, a couple of gee-gees to get the day underway.


ASCOT - 15.20- Southern Voyage - 50P e/w

HAYDOCK - 16-10 - Benjamin Bear -50P e/w



And let us not forget today's tricky.. sticking with a tricky one of each!!!




Bournemouth V Aston Villa --- away win

Newcastle V Notts Forest ------ home win

Everton V Chelsea .... draw.


Happy Punting folks


Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:30:05 AM »
Geordies
Burnley
Stoke
Barnsley
Pompey  20/1

& the normal big MC 1st & anytime @ 10s & 7/2
