August 06, 2022, 09:49:58 AM
Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
Author
Topic: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !! (Read 77 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 641
Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
on:
Today
at 07:26:12 AM
the one you all wait for....can headset beat the bookies today!!!
as usual, a couple of gee-gees to get the day underway.
ASCOT - 15.20- Southern Voyage - 50P e/w
HAYDOCK - 16-10 - Benjamin Bear -50P e/w
And let us not forget today's tricky.. sticking with a tricky one of each!!!
Bournemouth V Aston Villa --- away win
Newcastle V Notts Forest ------ home win
Everton V Chelsea .... draw.
Happy Punting folks
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 1 091
Re: Headsets Weekend Tricky Treble !!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:30:05 AM
Geordies
Burnley
Stoke
Barnsley
Pompey 20/1
& the normal big MC 1st & anytime @ 10s & 7/2
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
