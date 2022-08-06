Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 09, 2022, 12:12:49 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: QPR versus Middlesbrough  (Read 626 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« on: August 06, 2022, 05:59:30 AM »
here is hoping for a Boro victory in the smoke today backed by a sell-out away end I believe.

i will be back later with a matchday prediction once the teams are out

loud and proud as always from the away day travelers in the stands.

OH WILDER SAID !!!
.

for now, a tune to get the old skool & the new skool away day regulars warmed up mcl


back in time with this monster classic!!!



OH YES !!






https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo&ab_channel
« Last Edit: August 06, 2022, 06:02:19 AM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 06, 2022, 02:05:37 PM »
bets are now placed and in play.

let us win some money - the new striker starts from the off - so im all over him

scorecast Forsse 2.0 Boro £2.50

Watmore anytime scorer - £1

Mcgree anytime scorer£1

Lenihan anytime scorer £1

Akpom last scorer £1


Fry on the bench again - my money is on him leaving


CMON BORO LETS BAG THE WIN & 3 POINTS :mido:


OH WILDER SAID!!!
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 095


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 06, 2022, 02:41:00 PM »
Agree he may cash in on fry , esp as Paddy can play right side  full back or c half
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 140


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 06, 2022, 02:48:49 PM »
Surely Akpomb has to go, uche will be off, needs to keep paddy for me
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 06, 2022, 02:55:05 PM »
it's all about opinions but i would have fry as RCB over Dijksteel -- that all said i rate both and if we need money or the offers are in then Fry is probably a bigger draw/cash cow... than Dijksteel so why not flog Fry and bolster elsewhere...i said before I heard he is off up the road and will go to the Geordies for 10+ and we will get the lad from Hull.


Wilder wants a lefty in his 3 at the back and, he is spelling it out..

the fact big nasty has not answered my fry to the Geordies link .... tells me the is something in it


he is the man ITK to confirm things mcl
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 06, 2022, 02:59:51 PM »
FFS --- we've only got cockney bastards on the commentary live tv ... whats happened to Maddo and the gang from Tees


look at the pins on Chloe Kelly monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: August 06, 2022, 03:02:15 PM »
TEES HAVE JUST JOINED THE PARTY ... :like:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 095


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: August 06, 2022, 03:06:45 PM »
anyone got a stream?
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: August 06, 2022, 03:16:32 PM »
Losing after 13 minutes.Is Wilder another dud?
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: August 06, 2022, 03:17:13 PM »
cant help you pal i bought if for a ten spot in holland monkey



that goal was a pussy tackle from Dijksteel .. muscled out the :wanker:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: August 06, 2022, 03:25:34 PM »
I'm liking the cut of Ryan Giles - the one bright spot from Boro todate
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: August 06, 2022, 03:29:08 PM »
flapping at it lost...fucking hell switch the telly off...


keepers fault that one


i would take a point now

we cant even blame the strikers for this one! monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: August 06, 2022, 03:39:59 PM »
fuck me - a route is on here

3.0 done right over - damage limitations need to be put in play here.


what a contrast to last weeks performance...


proper shit today
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 355


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: August 06, 2022, 03:46:18 PM »
352 away from home.? Hmmmm
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: August 06, 2022, 03:47:48 PM »
There is something very wrong about Boro. I'm certainly not convinced by Wilder. I don't think he is the answer, nor is Gibson. Yes it's very early days but we faded very badly at the end of last season and we have to play some very good teams in the first six games. Then it will be Sunderland at home. If we are close to the bottom by then I think it's curtains for Wilder.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 140


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: August 06, 2022, 04:02:45 PM »
Fucking hell, bill's got a stiffy on very early this season :gaz:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: August 06, 2022, 04:10:41 PM »
no Fry second half given our lack of height ... I would say he is in the same chain as that left footer from Hull//¬



will shouty from roar give me ITK staus if it comes off!! monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: August 06, 2022, 04:19:38 PM »
giles has some peg on him ... missed chance that one...


we have enough for a draw here... maybe the win


get the wilder song sung...


CMON BORO!!


i was switcjing the telly off in the first half ... thats why we love footy
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: August 06, 2022, 04:31:45 PM »
a big but equally interesting 20 minutes left here....

.the draw is our result now if we can get it!,,,after coming from behind like we have
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: August 06, 2022, 05:01:37 PM »
What the hell was wrong with them in the first half? Now a three match suspension.Perhaps  Wilderss team talk was in his usual gobbledegook gibberish, and the players havent got a clue what hes on about.  lost lost lost
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: August 06, 2022, 05:05:58 PM »
Best manager in the League my arse. First half a total shambles. Cant Wilder pick a team that can play well for both halves of the same match?  Midfield a big big problem, and still no decent strikers.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: August 06, 2022, 05:07:34 PM »
Wilders woeful away performances continue.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: August 06, 2022, 05:37:40 PM »
either Fry steps in for Lanigan after the sending-off and takes his chance .... if not the rest speaks for itself & he is off


Sheff U.. next up, is a big one... thats without the Wilder connection ...


nothing personel here but when you bring in a talker or so called rock ..... you don't expect to sse he him walk or be sent off two games in ...piss poor fella.... just so you get it!
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: August 06, 2022, 06:23:03 PM »
Wilder hasnt been the same since the rumours linking him with Burnley last season.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: August 06, 2022, 07:15:04 PM »
We need a midfield enforcer who scares the opposition. We also need a replacement for Tav pronto. IMO thats what most of the available cash should be spent on.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: August 06, 2022, 08:24:59 PM »
We won six away league games last season which is not very good for a team supposedly pushing for promotion. On today's performance I doubt we will equal that. I'm afraid we will be huffing and puffing to get a playoff spot this season. Not good enough.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: August 07, 2022, 03:08:28 PM »
that's the excitement of the following boro, William ma lad.

it would be boring if we romped the league every year! monkey
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: August 07, 2022, 03:30:59 PM »
True, but it would be nice if we could muscle a team out of it away from home.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 682


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:42:31 AM »
we might still yet - let us see how the make-up of the squad/team looks once the transfer window shuts

it is a bit early to be panicking like its a tad early to say the Mackems will finish top 2 or because they;ve had a decent start


well be up there amongst it come the end of the season :mido:
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 674


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 09:34:40 PM »
No panic here just a dose of hard realism. Boro are very dodgy away from home. This slide began towards the latter part of last season. The Cup run ( whilst it lasted) ,diverted attention from it. That is when I began to have serious doubts about Wilder. He picks the team.He dictates the tactics. I dont really think he knows what the hell hes doing. I wonder if the players have any iota about what he is talking about either. Be prepared for a lot more goals being conceded on our travels.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 