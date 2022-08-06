Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 06, 2022, 05:17:40 PM
Author Topic: QPR versus Middlesbrough
headset
« on: Today at 05:59:30 AM »
here is hoping for a Boro victory in the smoke today backed by a sell-out away end I believe.

i will be back later with a matchday prediction once the teams are out

loud and proud as always from the away day travelers in the stands.

OH WILDER SAID !!!
for now, a tune to get the old skool & the new skool away day regulars warmed up mcl


back in time with this monster classic!!!



OH YES !!






https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo&ab_channel
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:05:37 PM »
bets are now placed and in play.

let us win some money - the new striker starts from the off - so im all over him

scorecast Forsse 2.0 Boro £2.50

Watmore anytime scorer - £1

Mcgree anytime scorer£1

Lenihan anytime scorer £1

Akpom last scorer £1


Fry on the bench again - my money is on him leaving


CMON BORO LETS BAG THE WIN & 3 POINTS :mido:


OH WILDER SAID!!!
Gingerpig
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:41:00 PM »
Agree he may cash in on fry , esp as Paddy can play right side  full back or c half
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:48:49 PM »
Surely Akpomb has to go, uche will be off, needs to keep paddy for me
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:55:05 PM »
it's all about opinions but i would have fry as RCB over Dijksteel -- that all said i rate both and if we need money or the offers are in then Fry is probably a bigger draw/cash cow... than Dijksteel so why not flog Fry and bolster elsewhere...i said before I heard he is off up the road and will go to the Geordies for 10+ and we will get the lad from Hull.


Wilder wants a lefty in his 3 at the back and, he is spelling it out..

the fact big nasty has not answered my fry to the Geordies link .... tells me the is something in it


he is the man ITK to confirm things mcl
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:59:51 PM »
FFS --- we've only got cockney bastards on the commentary live tv ... whats happened to Maddo and the gang from Tees


look at the pins on Chloe Kelly monkey
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:02:15 PM »
TEES HAVE JUST JOINED THE PARTY ... :like:
Gingerpig
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:06:45 PM »
anyone got a stream?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:16:32 PM »
Losing after 13 minutes.Is Wilder another dud?
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:17:13 PM »
cant help you pal i bought if for a ten spot in holland monkey



that goal was a pussy tackle from Dijksteel .. muscled out the :wanker:
headset
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:25:34 PM »
I'm liking the cut of Ryan Giles - the one bright spot from Boro todate
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:29:08 PM »
flapping at it lost...fucking hell switch the telly off...


keepers fault that one


i would take a point now

we cant even blame the strikers for this one! monkey
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:39:59 PM »
fuck me - a route is on here

3.0 done right over - damage limitations need to be put in play here.


what a contrast to last weeks performance...


proper shit today
kippers
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:46:18 PM »
352 away from home.? Hmmmm
Bill Buxton
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:47:48 PM »
There is something very wrong about Boro. I'm certainly not convinced by Wilder. I don't think he is the answer, nor is Gibson. Yes it's very early days but we faded very badly at the end of last season and we have to play some very good teams in the first six games. Then it will be Sunderland at home. If we are close to the bottom by then I think it's curtains for Wilder.
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:02:45 PM »
Fucking hell, bill's got a stiffy on very early this season :gaz:
headset
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:10:41 PM »
no Fry second half given our lack of height ... I would say he is in the same chain as that left footer from Hull//¬



will shouty from roar give me ITK staus if it comes off!! monkey
headset
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:15:59 PM »
what a save from Chuba...


we are not out of it yet ... GET IN YOU BASTRD AS I TYPE THIS.


.CMON BORO YES WE CAN... BBC TEES!!!
headset
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:19:38 PM »
giles has some peg on him ... missed chance that one...


we have enough for a draw here... maybe the win


get the wilder song sung...


CMON BORO!!


i was switcjing the telly off in the first half ... thats why we love footy
headset
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:31:45 PM »
a big but equally interesting 20 minutes left here....

.the draw is our result now if we can get it!,,,after coming from behind like we have
headset
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:42:44 PM »
10 left ..... a good team will bag a point here after that shit first half


fuck the Mackems winning or not!
headset
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:59:37 PM »
3-0 down speaks for itself....


a few games still to go before I start fanny flapping.....


Ryan Giles is a player

i did not expect a Boro defeat today but we showed something coming back with them 2 golas






with a touch of spin...the season ends in may don't forget .... Im right you know mcl

UTB

hard to take that first half jokes aside
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:01:37 PM »
What the hell was wrong with them in the first half? Now a three match suspension.Perhaps  Wilderss team talk was in his usual gobbledegook gibberish, and the players havent got a clue what hes on about.  lost lost lost
Bill Buxton
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:05:58 PM »
Best manager in the League my arse. First half a total shambles. Cant Wilder pick a team that can play well for both halves of the same match?  Midfield a big big problem, and still no decent strikers.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:07:34 PM »
Wilders woeful away performances continue.
headset
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:09:53 PM »
don't bite bill ... the transfer window is still open gadge!



would you like a tune muka!



sound of the originals ... it is only him again but who they ask! monkey

ORIGINAL

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-oNIeF4CM0&ab_
