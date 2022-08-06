|
headset
here is hoping for a Boro victory in the smoke today backed by a sell-out away end I believe.
i will be back later with a matchday prediction once the teams are out
loud and proud as always from the away day travelers in the stands.
OH WILDER SAID !!!
.
for now, a tune to get the old skool & the new skool away day regulars warmed up
back in time with this monster classic!!!
OH YES !!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo&ab_channel
headset
bets are now placed and in play.
let us win some money - the new striker starts from the off - so im all over him
scorecast Forsse 2.0 Boro £2.50
Watmore anytime scorer - £1
Mcgree anytime scorer£1
Lenihan anytime scorer £1
Akpom last scorer £1
Fry on the bench again - my money is on him leaving
CMON BORO LETS BAG THE WIN & 3 POINTS
OH WILDER SAID!!!
headset
3-0 down speaks for itself....
a few games still to go before I start fanny flapping.....
Ryan Giles is a player
i did not expect a Boro defeat today but we showed something coming back with them 2 golas
with a touch of spin...the season ends in may don't forget .... Im right you know
UTB
hard to take that first half jokes aside
