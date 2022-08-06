headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 QPR versus Middlesbrough « on: Today at 05:59:30 AM »



i will be back later with a matchday prediction once the teams are out



loud and proud as always from the away day travelers in the stands.



OH WILDER SAID !!!

.



for now, a tune to get the old skool & the new skool away day regulars warmed up





back in time with this monster classic!!!







OH YES !!













https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bCdrDhUjPo&ab_channel

here is hoping for a Boro victory in the smoke today backed by a sell-out away end I believe.i will be back later with a matchday prediction once the teams are outloud and proud as always from the away day travelers in the stands.OH WILDER SAID !!!for now, a tune to get the old skool & the new skool away day regulars warmed upback in time with this monster classic!!!OH YES !! « Last Edit: Today at 06:02:19 AM by headset » Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:05:37 PM »



let us win some money - the new striker starts from the off - so im all over him



scorecast Forsse 2.0 Boro £2.50



Watmore anytime scorer - £1



Mcgree anytime scorer£1



Lenihan anytime scorer £1



Akpom last scorer £1





Fry on the bench again - my money is on him leaving





CMON BORO LETS BAG THE WIN & 3 POINTS





OH WILDER SAID!!!







bets are now placed and in play.let us win some money - the new striker starts from the off - so im all over himscorecast Forsse 2.0 Boro £2.50Watmore anytime scorer - £1Mcgree anytime scorer£1Lenihan anytime scorer £1Akpom last scorer £1Fry on the bench again - my money is on him leavingCMON BORO LETS BAG THE WIN & 3 POINTSOH WILDER SAID!!! Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 094





Posts: 1 094 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:41:00 PM » Agree he may cash in on fry , esp as Paddy can play right side full back or c half Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 140





Posts: 16 140 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:48:49 PM » Surely Akpomb has to go, uche will be off, needs to keep paddy for me Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:55:05 PM »





Wilder wants a lefty in his 3 at the back and, he is spelling it out..



the fact big nasty has not answered my fry to the Geordies link .... tells me the is something in it





he is the man ITK to confirm things it's all about opinions but i would have fry as RCB over Dijksteel -- that all said i rate both and if we need money or the offers are in then Fry is probably a bigger draw/cash cow... than Dijksteel so why not flog Fry and bolster elsewhere...i said before I heard he is off up the road and will go to the Geordies for 10+ and we will get the lad from Hull.Wilder wants a lefty in his 3 at the back and, he is spelling it out..the fact big nasty has not answered my fry to the Geordies link .... tells me the is something in ithe is the man ITK to confirm things Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:59:51 PM »





look at the pins on Chloe Kelly FFS --- we've only got cockney bastards on the commentary live tv ... whats happened to Maddo and the gang from Teeslook at the pins on Chloe Kelly Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 1 094





Posts: 1 094 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:06:45 PM » anyone got a stream? Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:17:13 PM »







that goal was a pussy tackle from Dijksteel .. muscled out the cant help you pal i bought if for a ten spot in hollandthat goal was a pussy tackle from Dijksteel .. muscled out the Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:25:34 PM » I'm liking the cut of Ryan Giles - the one bright spot from Boro todate Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:29:08 PM » ...fucking hell switch the telly off...





keepers fault that one





i would take a point now



we cant even blame the strikers for this one! flapping at it...fucking hell switch the telly off...keepers fault that onei would take a point nowwe cant even blame the strikers for this one! Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:39:59 PM » fuck me - a route is on here



3.0 done right over - damage limitations need to be put in play here.





what a contrast to last weeks performance...





proper shit today Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 665





Posts: 5 665 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:47:48 PM » There is something very wrong about Boro. I'm certainly not convinced by Wilder. I don't think he is the answer, nor is Gibson. Yes it's very early days but we faded very badly at the end of last season and we have to play some very good teams in the first six games. Then it will be Sunderland at home. If we are close to the bottom by then I think it's curtains for Wilder. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 140





Posts: 16 140 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:02:45 PM » Fucking hell, bill's got a stiffy on very early this season Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:10:41 PM »







will shouty from roar give me ITK staus if it comes off!! no Fry second half given our lack of height ... I would say he is in the same chain as that left footer from Hull//¬will shouty from roar give me ITK staus if it comes off!! Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #17 on: Today at 04:15:59 PM » what a save from Chuba...





we are not out of it yet ... GET IN YOU BASTRD AS I TYPE THIS.





.CMON BORO YES WE CAN... BBC TEES!!! Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:19:38 PM » giles has some peg on him ... missed chance that one...





we have enough for a draw here... maybe the win





get the wilder song sung...





CMON BORO!!





i was switcjing the telly off in the first half ... thats why we love footy Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #19 on: Today at 04:31:45 PM » a big but equally interesting 20 minutes left here....



.the draw is our result now if we can get it!,,,after coming from behind like we have Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:42:44 PM » 10 left ..... a good team will bag a point here after that shit first half





fuck the Mackems winning or not! Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 663





Posts: 5 663 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:59:37 PM »





a few games still to go before I start fanny flapping.....





Ryan Giles is a player



i did not expect a Boro defeat today but we showed something coming back with them 2 golas













with a touch of spin...the season ends in may don't forget .... Im right you know



UTB



hard to take that first half jokes aside



3-0 down speaks for itself....a few games still to go before I start fanny flapping.....Ryan Giles is a playeri did not expect a Boro defeat today but we showed something coming back with them 2 golaswith a touch of spin...the season ends in may don't forget .... Im right you knowUTBhard to take that first half jokes aside Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 665





Posts: 5 665 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #22 on: Today at 05:01:37 PM » What the hell was wrong with them in the first half? Now a three match suspension.Perhaps Wilderss team talk was in his usual gobbledegook gibberish, and the players havent got a clue what hes on about. Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 5 665





Posts: 5 665 Re: QPR versus Middlesbrough « Reply #23 on: Today at 05:05:58 PM » Best manager in the League my arse. First half a total shambles. Cant Wilder pick a team that can play well for both halves of the same match? Midfield a big big problem, and still no decent strikers. Logged