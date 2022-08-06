headset

Fuming Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp compares fixture pile-up to



FFS ... you could have always stayed in Germany Jurgan





you cant knock these top foreign bosses in one sense, but its always their go-to line - we play too many games in England





it didn't stop the great Liverpool and Forest and Man Utd sides walking through England & Europe under BoB Paisley Brian Clogh and Alex Ferguson - with less resource etc





these fuckers travel all over the world in pre-season then moan about the schedule before a ball has been kicked..







get a grip Jurgan nobody forced you to sign that whopping deal you are probably on.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19434264/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-fixtures-climate-change/

