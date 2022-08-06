last year subsiding MPs posh meals
TAXPAYERS facing a cost-of-living crisis forked out £9.1million last year on subsidising MPs posh dishes such as steak and salmon.
jesus christ the greedy bastards - no pun intended - are on free ride off joe public here
is the anything they pay for out of their own pocket - that's both sides by the way - red & blue!
the less said about fishy rishis recently leaked video the better - the word twat or cunt comes to mind with him!https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19432572/subsiding-mps-meals-cost-of-living/