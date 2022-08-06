Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 06, 2022
Hard-up Brits forked out £9.1million
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
on: Today at 05:24:36 AM
last year subsiding MPs posh meals



TAXPAYERS facing a cost-of-living crisis forked out £9.1million last year on subsidising MPs posh dishes such as steak and salmon.


jesus christ the greedy bastards - no pun intended - are on free ride off joe public here

is the anything they pay for out of their own pocket - that's both sides by the way - red & blue!



the less said about fishy rishis recently leaked video the better - the word twat or cunt comes to mind with him!


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19432572/subsiding-mps-meals-cost-of-living/
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:58:41 PM
Totally agree with sentiment, but, 'HARD UP BRITS'  :alf:
